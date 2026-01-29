On CBI’s plea, Calcutta HC transfers Bogtui killings trial out of Birbhum district

The High Court also noted that the report submitted in a sealed envelope by the Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court) also supported the CBI’s claims.

Nearly four years after eight people, mostly women and children, were killed in a retaliatory attack after the murder of two local TMC leaders in the Bogtui area of Birbhum district of West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday transferred the trial to neighbouring Purba Bardhaman district on the CBI’s plea.

So far, the trial was being held at the Rampurhat Fast Track Court.

Last year, the CBI, which is probing the case, had moved the High Court, seeking transfer of the trial out of Birbhum district, citing pressure on the witnesses.

“Most of the accused persons are dreaded criminals and have influence in the entire Birbhum district. Many of them are involved in the unauthorized collection of money from transport vehicles on highways. Supporters of the accused assemble at the court premises during the hearing, because of which witnesses are afraid of deposing freely before the court,” the counsel of the CBI stated.