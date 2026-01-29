On CBI’s plea, Calcutta HC transfers Bogtui killings trial out of Birbhum district

Nearly four years after eight people, mostly women and children, were killed in a retaliatory attack after the murder of two local TMC leaders in the Bogtui area of Birbhum district of West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday transferred the trial to neighbouring Purba Bardhaman district on the CBI’s plea.
So far, the trial was being held at the Rampurhat Fast Track Court.
Last year, the CBI, which is probing the case, had moved the High Court, seeking transfer of the trial out of Birbhum district, citing pressure on the witnesses.
“Most of the accused persons are dreaded criminals and have influence in the entire Birbhum district. Many of them are involved in the unauthorized collection of money from transport vehicles on highways. Supporters of the accused assemble at the court premises during the hearing, because of which witnesses are afraid of deposing freely before the court,” the counsel of the CBI stated.
The CBI also told the court that the witnesses and the accused are residents of the same village and belong to the same community. “…They are either relatives or close friends. In both cases, the witnesses, under the influence of the accused persons, are reluctant to depose against their relatives… they are turning hostile under the influence of the accused persons,” the CBI’s counsel told the High Court.
According to the CBI, the supporters and relatives of the accused assemble at the court premises at the time of trial to frighten the witnesses. “As a result, the witnesses are not able to depose freely before the court and are turning hostile. Moreover, the law and order situation at the Rampurhat court premises has become alarming during the trial dates due to the gathering of a large number of people associated with the accused persons,” the CBI told the High Court.
Taking note of the CBI’s appeal and a report submitted by the Additional District & Sessions Judge of Rampurhat Fast Track Court, Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukhopadhyay ordered the transfer of the case and observed that the allegations raised by the CBI were “justified”. The High Court also noted that the report submitted in a sealed envelope by the Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court) also supported the CBI’s claims.
On the night of March 21, 2022, after the death of TMC strongman Bhadu Sheikh in a bomb attack at Bogtui More in Rampurhat, several houses in the area were set on fire. At least 10 houses were set on fire. A total of eight bodies – six women and two children – were found.
The same year, the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe into the matter.
