Bengal: Hospitals told to keep a close watch, Covid testing to be increased

In the wake of the detection of a new coronavirus variant, the West Bengal government on Sunday asked chief medical health officers, and government and private hospitals to keep a close watch. It is likely to increase its testing capacity to tackle any rise in the new Omicron variant cases. This came after the Central government had directed all states to ramp up health infrastructure, testing and surveillance.

The state has of late been logging 600-800 coronavirus cases on an average daily.

The new variant has become a cause of concern in the world, mostly among southern African countries. It has forced the Central government to review the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services.

C Pattabhi, the director of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, told The Indian Express that they would follow the government guideline on aviation. “Right now, we don’t have any direct connectivity between South Africa and Kolkata,” said Pattabhi.

Several countries around the world have restricted travel from southern Africa.

Of the total 7 crore population above 18 years of age in the state, 6.28 crore people have received at least one Covid vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 715 new cases and 12 more deaths attributed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 16,14,867 and the toll to 19,462. The state has 7,804 active cases, of which, 6,704 are in home isolation and 195 in safe homes. At 198, Kolkata continued report the highest jump in the state. Of the new deaths, North 24 Parganas recorded five and Kolkata three.

As many 12,719 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 15,87,601. The discharge rate stands at 98.31 per cent. A total of 35,509 samples were tested in the state in last 24 hours.