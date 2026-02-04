Olypub waiter Nasimuddin gets bail, his restaurant and his city behind him

For generations, his family has been working at Olypub. First his father, his uncle and then him. Last week, close to 10 years after he joined the iconic Kolkata restaurant-cum-bar, Sheikh Nasimuddin found himself behind bars on the complaint of a customer that he had been served beef instead of his order of mutton.

On Tuesday, when Nasimuddin appeared virtually before Chief Judicial Magistrate Payel Banerjee and was granted bail, his colleagues were present in the court while the Olypub owner asserted that there was no threat to the 34-year-old’s job.

The restaurant-cum-bar, famous for its beef steak, reopened after two days Monday, to bigger crowds than usual.

Nasimuddin was arrested on Saturday on the charge of hurting religious sentiments, a day after vlogger Sayak Chakraborty posted a video, complaining that he and his companions had been served beef steak instead of mutton steak he had ordered. He said he realised he had eaten beef only after a second plate of mutton steak arrived at their table. The video showed him confronting Nasimuddin and the restaurant manager, alleging “a deliberate attempt” to hurt his religious sentiments.

Originally from Jajpur in Odisha, Nasimuddin considers Kolkata his home, having come to the city following in the footsteps of his now-deceased father and uncle. He shares a paying guest accommodation near the restaurant. His housemates include his uncle and some others who also work at Olypub.

As Nasimuddin appeared for bail virtually from a correctional home, his colleagues, who didn’t want to be identified, regretted what had happened, calling it a genuine error on his part. “This is an unfortunate incident…we never thought it would end like this,” said one colleague. “Mistakes happen,” said another.

The public prosecutor sought custody of Nasimuddin for further investigation. Rajesh Kumar Gupta, who represented him on behalf of Olypub, however, submitted there had been no progress in the investigation.

Story continues below this ad

After hearing both sides, the Chief Judicial Magistrate granted bail to Nasimuddin.

Olypub owner Azmeen Tangri, whose three generations have been running the establishment, told The Indian Express: “We are relieved… and happy that Nasimuddin has got bail. Of course, it was a very unfortunate situation… but we are very grateful.” Set up in 1947, Olypub was initially known as Olympia Bar and Restaurant, and changed its name to the current one in 1981.

Tangri also called it “humbling” that “so many well-wishers have come forward” to support the restaurant-cum-bar. “We are thankful to the police authorities too.”

There was no question of them sacking Nasimuddin, Tangri added. “It (removing him) has not even occurred to us.”

Story continues below this ad

On Monday, Olypub issued a statement describing the incident as “an unintentional error” and “a genuine mistake with no harm intended”. “We are truly sorry for his mistake and apologize profusely for inadvertently hurting our customers’ sentiments. Olypub is built on a foundation of respect for all – irrespective of caste, creed, religion, or gender,” it said.

On Tuesday, customers at Olypub said coming there was their way of showing solidarity with the restaurant as well as Nasimuddin. A “patron” of Olypub, Rohini Joseph said: “I wanted to show my support. Mistakes happen and an apology was sought, and given.”

Members of the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights came for the court hearing Tuesday. Its general secretary Ranjit Sur asked why only Nasimuddin had been arrested, but no action was taken against Chakraborty who is also facing complaints. Chakraborty is facing three cases under Sections dealing with provocation with intent to cause riot, promotion of enmity or disharmony between groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, or language, and statements causing public mischief, police sources said.

One of the complainants against him, Chitosree Mukherjee, told The Indian Express: “He should be arrested for deliberately doing this and creating disturbance. The safety of the waiter was put into danger.”