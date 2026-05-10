Kolkata father held for strangling 5-month-old daughter and throwing body in dustbin

The recovery of the infant’s body has proven difficult for the Kolkata Police. (File Photo)

A 24-year-old footpath dweller in Kolkata was arrested by the Maidan Police on Friday for allegedly murdering his five-month-old daughter.

The arrest of Debojit Jana, alias Piklu, followed a dramatic confrontation near the Brigade Parade Ground after his wife publicly accused him of the crime.

The incident came to light around 1.46 pm on Friday near the Shiv Mandir beside the TAOI Ground pond after a group of locals noticed 18-year-old Kajol Jana crying profusely. When they approached her, she narrated a harrowing account of what happened to her daughter on the previous Sunday (May 3) evening.

According to witnesses, Kajol told them that her husband had beaten their infant daughter to death while they were sitting on the grounds of the Brigade.