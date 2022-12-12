scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

OK with exam but give us jobs: 2014 TET-passed candidates

These aspirants are on a dharna for the last 116 days.

TET qualified candidates during a protest against the school jobs scam, in Kolkata on Sunday. Photos: Partha Paul

With the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Sunday conducting the Teachers Eligibility Test in the state after five years, the 2014 TET-Qualified candidates who have been staging a dharna demanding jobs said the government should heed to their demand as well.

Achintya Prasad Samanta, one of the protesting candidates, said, “We already passed TET. According to the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) once a person passes TET, they are eligible to get job in a school. The Supreme Court also directed the state government to absorb us in schools but that did not happen. We are not against holding of TET but we should be absorbed.”

He further said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also promised 20,000 TET-passed candidates will be passed but were not. On the other hand, many people got job even without giving examination. In this TET, written examination has minimum weightage and interview has maximum. There is scope for malpractice and
corruption.”

Subodh Sarkar (46), another protester, said, “When we appeared in the Teachers Eligibility Test in 2014, I was 38 at that time. But I did not get the job because of corruption. Our only demand is that we were eligible then and passed the exam in a transparent manner. But the government only delaying as it is not willing to give us jobs.”

Mahinur Rahman (46), who also appeared in the TET in 2014, said, “It is clear that the state government is busy with protecting those who got jobs illegally by depriving us of our due. I have no problem with the new TET. But then, a years down the line it may emerge that this TET to was conducted in a corrupt manner.”

The Trinamool Congress government in the state has been on the backfoot over the school jobs scam since it surfaced.

Former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and later by the CBI in this connection. Nearly Rs 50 crore was recovered from two flats of Mukherjee during raids.

The two central agencies alleged that many people allegedly got jobs in schools by giving bribes. More than 300 teachers lost their jobs after
the orders of the Calcutta High Court.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 04:04:44 am
