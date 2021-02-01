Officials linked to political activities to face consequences, says Jagdeep Dhankhar

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday questioned the state government’s decision to employ some retired IPS officials after the completion of their tenure, and warned that those involved in “political activities” would have to face the consequences.

His comments came two days after Chandannagar Commissioner of Police Humayun Kabir resigned months before retirement. There is speculation he may join the TMC. In December, Dhankhar had lashed out at the state police, saying its “de facto boss” was Surajit Kar Purkayastha, a retired police officer who serves as a state security adviser.

On Sunday, the governor told reporters here at an event titled “Vision Netaji”, “It is strange that there are a dozen retired police officials who are employed by the state government. Their employment is such that if you compare the post of state security advisor, the DGP post will look smaller to it. Such a system doesn’t work well for democracy. They must search their conscience and work on what is right.”

Dhankar said public servants who indulge in political activities and misuse government facilities were making a mistake. “He commits great major misconduct and he is also committing a crime. If someone thinks that law can’t reach them then I can warn them. It is their mistake. It will not be tolerated at any cost. It is not the job of a public servant. Those who are doing so are putting their career at stake and their family’s future too. I feel satisfied that my words have affected many. The lower officials, officers-in-charge and inspectors in-charge of different police stations, are good people. They care for their career. They are under pressure from above. I am keeping an eye on this pressure too,” he added.

Tagging CM Mamata Banerjee’s Twitter account, Dhankhar tweeted that the fairness of elections was imperative, saying it is the soul of a democracy. “For this police @WBPolice & administration @HomeBengal must be ‘politically neutral’ & give up its entrenched political mindset & stance. Alarming inputs of police political activity are worrisome,” he added.

The governor warned: “Exemplary consequences will emanate. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be so sullied by those who act as ‘law unto themselves’.”

Meanwhile, Dhankhar thanked PM Modi for referring to a Central government initiative in the state during his monthly Mann ki Baat radio show. He said the regional office of the Ministry of Tourism started an “Incredible India Weekend Getaway” in villages in the state at the beginning of the month. Handicraft artisans from Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Birbhum, Purulia, and Purba Bardhaman organised handicraft workshops for visitors as part of the initiative.

“Touched at the reference to wholesome initiative in Bengal #MannKiBaat and sharing @narendramodi ‘Sarmuddin, a painter from Naya Pingla village in West Midnapore, West Bengal, sold his painting based on Ramayana for two lakh rupees. This is indicative of our spinal strength’,” said the governor.

On Sunday, the governor also visited the Belle Vue Clinic in south Kolkata to enquire about the health of iconic cartoonist Narayan Debnath, who was admitted there on Friday. Debnath is the creator of cult Bengali comic characters Bantul the Great, Nonte Phonte and Handa Bhonda.

“Felt energised when blessed by 96-year legend Padma Shri Narayan Debnath hospitalised at Belle Vue Clinic. At mention of his cult Bengali comic character Bantul the Great, legend cartoonist, graphic novelist instantly drew one with pen I had used to sign my oath as Governor,” Dhankhar tweeted.