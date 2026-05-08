Oath-taking tomorrow: 4,000 cops deployed, 10 lakh people expected to attend

The entire Brigade Ground area has been declared a 'No-Fly Zone'. Private drones are strictly prohibited and police will maintain aerial surveillance. Every high-rise building overlooking the Maidan will be manned by snipers and observers.

The Brigade Parade Ground is being turned into a fortress for the swearing-in ceremony of West Bengal’s first BJP government on Saturday, May 9, with the police expecting a crowd of nearly 10 lakh people.

The ceremony, which coincides with the cultural fervor of Rabindra Jayanti, marks a seismic shift in Bengal’s political landscape following the BJP’s landslide victory of 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly.

The oath ceremony, scheduled at 10 am, is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and top NDA leaders. The newly elected BJP MLAs will meet at 4:00 pm on Friday, May 8, to elect their leader, who will be sworn in as Chief Minister.