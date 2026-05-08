Oath-taking tomorrow: 4,000 cops deployed, 10 lakh people expected to attend
The ceremony, which coincides with the cultural fervor of Rabindra Jayanti, marks a seismic shift in Bengal's political landscape following the BJP's landslide victory of 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly.
The entire Brigade Ground area has been declared a 'No-Fly Zone'. Private drones are strictly prohibited and police will maintain aerial surveillance. Every high-rise building overlooking the Maidan will be manned by snipers and observers.
The Brigade Parade Ground is being turned into a fortress for the swearing-in ceremony of West Bengal’s first BJP government on Saturday, May 9, with the police expecting a crowd of nearly 10 lakh people.
The ceremony, which coincides with the cultural fervor of Rabindra Jayanti, marks a seismic shift in Bengal’s political landscape following the BJP’s landslide victory of 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly.
The oath ceremony, scheduled at 10 am, is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and top NDA leaders. The newly elected BJP MLAs will meet at 4:00 pm on Friday, May 8, to elect their leader, who will be sworn in as Chief Minister.
Kolkata Police has sounded a high alert and deployed 4,000 personnel to ensure “zero-error” security.
The operations are being personally spearheaded by Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand and under his direction, a multi-tier security ring of Additional Commissioners, Joint Commissioners and DC-level officers will monitor the venue.
Additionally, the central forces will be working in tandem with the state police to prevent any post-poll friction during the mega-event. Traffic restrictions and diversions are also likely around the area on Saturday to avoid congestion, police added.
A senior Kolkata police officer said that the over 900-acre ground has been divided into around 30 sectors for effective crowd management and security, adding that each of the 30 sectors will be supervised by a police officer of the rank of deputy commissioner or assistant commissioner.
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The entire Brigade Ground area has been declared a ‘No-Fly Zone’. Private drones are strictly prohibited and police will maintain aerial surveillance. Every high-rise building overlooking the Maidan will be manned by snipers and observers. “Given that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are the guests of honour, the Special Protection Group will take charge of protection and Kolkata Police and central forces will ensure no untoward incident occurs,” the police said.
Senior officers at Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, held a high-level meeting on Wednesday to finalise the security blueprint for the event, which is likely to witness a huge gathering.
Door-frame metal detectors and handheld scanners will be installed at entry points, while CCTV cameras will monitor the entire venue. “We are making elaborate arrangements to ensure that no prohibited or dangerous items are brought inside the ground. Surveillance will also be carried out from nearby rooftops,” the officer said.
BJP’s winning candidate from Rajarhat Gopalpur, Tarunjyoti Tiwari, said the party is preparing for “a massive gathering of 10 to 11 lakh people at Brigade Ground”. “Every single Assembly constituency will see at least 3,000 supporters travelling to the city. This will be a historic moment that Bengal will witness this Saturday,” Tiwari said during a site review.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More