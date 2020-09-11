Nursing home near Kolkata under investigation for quick ‘Covid test’

Lockdown underway in Kolkata on Friday. (File)

The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Commission has asked a nursing home near Kolkata to deposit Rs 5 lakh while it investigates a complaint accusing the medical facility of diagnosing a Covid-19 patient within minutes of conducting a test. Questions have been raised about the veracity of the “test”.

The incident occurred in July. The nursing home allegedly refused to admit the 18-year-old patient, who died in Calcutta Medical College.

The family of Subhrajit Chatterjee first took the teenager to ESI Kamarhati, which referred him to Midland nursing home in the same area. At the medical facility, Chatterjee was allegedly subjected to a quick test and declared Covid-positive. The nursing home reportedly told his family it did not have the proper set-up to treat patients suffering from the disease.

In its complaint, the family has raised questions about the speed at which the test was conducted and asked how the teenager could be diagnosed so quickly. From Midland, the teenager’s family took him to Sagar Dutta Medical College, which referred him to Calcutta Medical College. Chatterjee died on the night of July 10.

“The boy developed breathing problems on July 9. The nursing home didn’t even allow the patient to enter and instead within a few minutes they did a test and confirmed him as positive. One thing is, how did the hospital confirm Covid in such a short span of time? We asked the nursing home about the treatment it offered. It said a test was conducted. We have sought documents. Primarily, there are some loopholes on part of the nursing home. It has been asked to deposit Rs 5 lakh with the commission,” said Justice (retired) Ashim Kumar Banerjee, who heads the regulatory panel.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.