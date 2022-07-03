scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Nupur skips summons, cops issue lookout notice

According to a senior officer of the Kolkata police, Sharma skipped summons issued by officers of Amherst Street and Narkeldanga police stations.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 3, 2022 5:01:02 am
The Kolkata Police on Saturday issued a lookout notice for suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after she failed to appear before its officers for the fourth time in a row over her controversial remarks on the Prophet that triggered widespread violence in West Bengal.

According to a senior officer of the Kolkata police, Sharma skipped summons issued by officers of Amherst Street and Narkeldanga police stations.

“A lookout notice has been issued on Saturday after she failed to appear before our officers despite being summoned several times. She was summoned by each of the two police stations twice,” said the officer.

Amherst Street and Narkeldanga police stations had separately summoned Nupur Sharma after FIRs were lodged against her last month.

