Nuns serving in Ukraine to stay: new Missionaries of Charity head

Nuns from the Kolkata-based Missionaries of Charity, who are currently in Ukraine tending to people affected by the ongoing military conflict with Russia, have decided to stay back in the east-European country, said Sister Mary Joseph, the newly elected Superior General of the organisation.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata on Saturday, Sister Joseph, said, “There are some sisters stuck in Ukraine. However, they don’t want to come back as they are taking care of people affected by the ongoing conflict there and wish to continue their service.”

She also called for an end to caste-based discrimination in the country. “There should not be any discrimination on the basis of caste. We are all human beings and such discriminations harm the society. All are good children,” Sister Joseph said.

Sister Joseph replaced Sister Mary Prema, who ran the organisation founded by Saint Mother Teresa for 13 years before deciding to step down as Superior General on health grounds.

She not only has the experience of working with Mother Teresa for a long time but also served in countries such as the Philippines, Poland and Papua New Guinea.Though she has previous experience of working in Kolkata, Sister Joseph was last posted as the Regional Superior of the Missionaries of Kerala.