‘NRI groom’ held for duping woman of Rs 7 lakh

THE HOWRAH POLICE arrested three Nigerian nationals in Noida on Sunday for allegedly duping a Kolkata-based woman of Rs 7 lakh. Police sources said one of the accused had introduced himself as an NRI while speaking to the complainant, a 22-year-old woman, on a matrimonial site.

The accused told the woman that he would be coming from the US to meet her family in March. The same month, he contacted her again and claimed he was stuck at the New Delhi airport and needed some money to get clearance, which the woman agreed to pay. “Soon after she transferred the amount, the accused switched off his phone,” the police added. She then filed a police complaint, on the basis of which an FIR was lodged.

A case was registered on March 16 in Uttarpara Police station under section 417 (cheating ), 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (dishonesty inducing delivery of property) of IPC. “A team from Uttarpara police station arrested the three Nigerian nationals from Noida on Sunday,” said an official. They were brought to Hooghly on transit remand and were produced in local court on Tuesday.

“Twenty mobile phones, three laptops, two tablets, 21 ATM cards, around Rs 3.5 lakh in cash, 30 passbooks/chequebooks and USD 500 have been seized,” said an official. A team of Uttarpara Police was camping in Delhi NCR region for the past 15 days. We are trying to find out if anyone else is involved,” said DC (headquarters) CPC Vaibhav Tiwari. The money was deposited and transferred to multiple bank accounts in UP and Maharashtra, allegedly opened using forged documents.

