scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Must Read

NREGA: Launch sit-ins for due payments, CM urges party workers

Speaking at party meetings in Midnapore and Jhargram, the Trinamool Congress chairperson said, “The central government owes Rs 97,000 crore to Bengal."

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
May 19, 2022 6:05:50 am
Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal, TMC, Kolkata, Kolkata news, Indian express, Indian express newsWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (file photo)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked her party workers to launch dharna in several parts of West Bengal demanding due money for 100 days of guaranteed work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

“Under the scheme, you are supposed to get your payment within 15 days. However, it has been five months now and the Centre made no payment. We want answers from the Centre. When a BJP leader visits your block, stop him and ask him about your money. Do peaceful demonstrations, if necessary. Do not attack anybody,” said Mamata, adding, “’Jawab chai, jawab dao, 100 din er taka daao’ should be our slogan.”

Speaking at party meetings in Midnapore and Jhargram, the Trinamool Congress chairperson said, “The central government owes Rs 97,000 crore to Bengal. On the other hand, the price of cooking gas has been increasing daily, then how will the common man survive? The central government is looting people. The rise in diesel prices leads to a hike in the prices of many  other things. From 2014 to September last year, the central government earned Rs 17 lakh crore from petrol and diesel. When people object, they raise the ‘Hindu-Muslim’ issue to divert their attention. BJP will sell this country.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Since its landslide victory in the 2021 Assembly election, TMC has been projecting Mamata as the only alternative to the BJP. The party also criticised the Congress, saying “the hundred years old party is not in a position to fight the BJP”.

Best of Express Premium

A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...Premium
A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...
Why was Deepika Padukone dressed in sofa upholstery at Cannes?Premium
Why was Deepika Padukone dressed in sofa upholstery at Cannes?
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...Premium
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...
More Premium Stories >>
Best of Explained
Click here for more

The TMC supremo said the BJP has already been weakened by their internal strife.

“In the future, Bengal will rule Delhi,” said Banerjee, adding: “If we stay united, Delhi will one day come under the control of Bengal. Trinamool is my creation and it will never go in vain. That’s what I think. Show the way to the whole country and I will win India tomorrow.

More from Kolkata

Everyone in the team has to work together. Not I, but we have to fight.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION

More Lifestyle

More Explained

More Entertainment

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Photos

In pictures: Flamingos paint Navi Mumbai pink in large numbers

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

More Explained

EXPRESS OPINION

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement