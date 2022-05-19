NREGA: Launch sit-ins for due payments, CM urges party workers

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked her party workers to launch dharna in several parts of West Bengal demanding due money for 100 days of guaranteed work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

“Under the scheme, you are supposed to get your payment within 15 days. However, it has been five months now and the Centre made no payment. We want answers from the Centre. When a BJP leader visits your block, stop him and ask him about your money. Do peaceful demonstrations, if necessary. Do not attack anybody,” said Mamata, adding, “’Jawab chai, jawab dao, 100 din er taka daao’ should be our slogan.”

Speaking at party meetings in Midnapore and Jhargram, the Trinamool Congress chairperson said, “The central government owes Rs 97,000 crore to Bengal. On the other hand, the price of cooking gas has been increasing daily, then how will the common man survive? The central government is looting people. The rise in diesel prices leads to a hike in the prices of many other things. From 2014 to September last year, the central government earned Rs 17 lakh crore from petrol and diesel. When people object, they raise the ‘Hindu-Muslim’ issue to divert their attention. BJP will sell this country.”

Since its landslide victory in the 2021 Assembly election, TMC has been projecting Mamata as the only alternative to the BJP. The party also criticised the Congress, saying “the hundred years old party is not in a position to fight the BJP”.

The TMC supremo said the BJP has already been weakened by their internal strife.

“In the future, Bengal will rule Delhi,” said Banerjee, adding: “If we stay united, Delhi will one day come under the control of Bengal. Trinamool is my creation and it will never go in vain. That’s what I think. Show the way to the whole country and I will win India tomorrow.

Everyone in the team has to work together. Not I, but we have to fight.”