Monday, August 27, 2018
NRC: Awareness programme in Kolkata soon

Titled ‘Fault Line Assam’, the programme aims to answer questions regarding NRC posed by the public. A documentary film titled ‘What the fields remember’ on 1980s Assam will also be screened.

Written by Santanu Chowdhury | Kolkata | Published: August 27, 2018 4:58:08 am

Social welfare organisations will hold an awareness programme about the National Register for Citizens (NRC) issue, in Kolkata on September 9.

Titled ‘Fault Line Assam’, the programme aims to answer questions regarding NRC posed by the public. A documentary film titled ‘What the fields remember’ on 1980s Assam will also be screened. A book written on the NRC in Bengali will be released at the event, which will be held at Jogesh Mime Academy in Kolkata.

“…We see it (the NRC issue) as a catastrophe unfolding as no one knows what is the future of these people…There are a lot of questions regarding the NRC and we want to address them,” said Kasturi Basu, a member of the Campaign for People’s Unity and People’s Film Collective, which will organise the event.

