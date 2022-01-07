Now, West Bengal Governor seeks ‘high-level’ inspection of private varsities

Days after he attacked the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for appointing vice-chancellors of 24 universities without his consent, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Thursday sought a “high-power” team to review the infrastructure, administration and finances of private universities in the state.

In a tweet, Dhankhar wrote: “WB Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar to enhance education environ @MamataOfficial seeks high powered team inspection to private universities. The focus of detailed inspection would be infrastructure administration, methodology of admission and finances.”

He also attached a letter addressed to the state government stating that, as a visitor of those universities it was his responsibility to raise the standard and quality of education imparted at these instutions. He said that a high-level committee should be formed to undertake the said inspection so that the institutions could achieve their objective of imparting quality education.