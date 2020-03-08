Now, schoolgirls in Malda found singing lewd parody of Tagore song

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said: “We condemn such acts. Strong action is being taken by the authorities.” State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said: “We condemn such acts. Strong action is being taken by the authorities.”

Four schoolgirls in Malda were pulled up for posting a video of them purportedly singing a lewd parody of a Rabindranath Tagore song. On Saturday, the school authorities summoned the girls and their parents, who tendered a written apology.

The development comes a day after the Vice Chancellor of Kolkata-based Rabindra Bharati University (RBU), Sabyasachi Basu Roychowdhury, resigned after photographs of some youngsters posing on campus with distorted lyrics of Tagore’s songs written on their bodies triggered an uproar. The V-C withdrew his resignation Saturday.

After the Malda incident, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said: “We condemn such acts. Strong action is being taken by the authorities. However, we should also have a conversation with the students. In this world of strong presence of social media, students should be offered proper counselling.”

According to school authorities, on March 5, four Class 11 students recorded the parody of Tagore’s song with expletives on their phone and posted it online. They recorded it outside their school campus.

The video, which went viral, drew condemnation from all corners. It shows the girls, who are in their school uniform, purportedly making crude hand gestures and laughing, while singing the lewd parody.

After the students and parents submitted the apology, the school authorities held a two-hour meeting over the issue.

“The school management committee will take a decision over what kind of action needs to be taken against the students. However, since their examination starts from March 12, we will allow them to appear for it,” the school headmistress told mediapersons.

One of the girls was also seen apologising on social media. “We never had any plan to defame our school. We apologise to everybody. Please, delete the video.”

