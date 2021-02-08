Now, Kolkata can apply online for birth certificate

In the previous system, there was no online option, making it necessary for people to visit the civic body’s offices to submit documents and apply for the certificates. (Representational Image)

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has launched an online system for the application of birth certificates at http://birthcertificate.kmcgov.in.

“People will now be able to apply for birth certificates online. They can also submit the documents online. The certificates can be collected physically from KMC. Hospitals and nursing homes can also log in and enlist a child’s birth records in the new system,” KMC Board of Administrators chairperson Firhad Hakim said on Sunday.

Officials said this would not only ease the birth certification process for the residents of Kolkata but also for those living in other cities. In the previous system, there was no online option, making it necessary for people to visit the civic body’s offices to submit documents and apply for the certificates.

To collect certificates, applicants can choose a particular time slot.

According to officials, applicants now will also be able to visit the municipal corporation and verify original documents as per their convenience. Earlier, applicants had to come at a date given by KMC officials.