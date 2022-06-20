Notice to Pavlov Hospital for ‘gross negligence’

Acting on an inspection report alleging “gross negligence” of patients at Calcutta Pavlov Hospital, one of the prominent mental hospitals in West Bengal, the state Health department has served a show-cause notice to the hospital superintendent Ganesh Haldar.

A team of senior health officials, including Deputy Director of Health Services (non communicable-II) Debasis Haldar and Additional Director of Health Services (mental health) Saibal Banerjee, had inspected the hospital last month.

In its report, Saibal Banerjee observed that the supervision and monitoring of patients by psychologists were not up to the mark. “Regular administrative round of the IPD/OPD by Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent (NM), Nursing Superintendent, Deputy Nursing Superintendent, Facility Manager is not being done, nor any round register is being maintained,” read the report.

The team also found at least 13 female inmates locked inside two rooms. “The rooms were dark, shabby, dirty with broken iron cots, strewn across the floor thereby exposing the inmates to the risk of being injured by the rusted, sharp and broken ends of the iron cots. The hospital superintendent came much later and could not provide any logic to the inhuman lodgement of those inmates. On enquiry, the on-duty nursing stall said that they were housed there on the advice of the psychiatrist on the ground of their violent behavior but they failed to produce any written advice to that effect,” further read the report.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

As per the inspection team , both the quality and the quantity of the food given to the inmates was not up to the mark. The team also raised questions on lack of hygiene.

The report made several shocking revelations that utensils used for serving food were uncleaned. Also, it observed that the diet committee was not functioning in the hospital.