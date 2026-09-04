Notice to 450 Bengal BEd colleges over ‘cash for degree’ claims, major lapses flagged, says Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay

The state higher education department has issued show-cause notices to at least 450 BEd (Bachelor of Education) colleges in the state after allegations surfaced of several ‘cash-for-degrees’ scams, Higher Education Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay informed Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Chattopadhyay alleged that fake degrees were being sold at several BEd, polytechnic, ITI and pharmacy colleges in the state, while adding that a number of BEd colleges had mushroomed in West Bengal in the last 15 years.

He informed that the higher education department had conducted inspections across all of the 602 BEd colleges in the state throughout July and August.

265 institutions ‘defunct’; 53 exist ‘only on paper’

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The minister informed that the institutions’ infrastructure and teaching standards were evaluated on a 100-mark matrix, and that an average score of just 51.5 per cent was achieved.

Of the 602 BEd colleges, 53 were found to be non-existing — officials found upon inspection that either other activities were being run upon the premises or they were locked.

Besides, a total of 265 institutions were being categorised as ‘non-functional’ for being “fake” or “unqualified” or “unaffiliated”.

In 17 cases, the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for BEd colleges were found to be issued to residential addresses. These colleges were “faking” the operations in residential buildings, the minister claimed.

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Besides, the infrastructure in 121 of the total colleges was found to be in a dire condition. Meanwhile, 114 colleges scored below 30 on the 100-mark scale.

According to Chattopadhyay, only 151 colleges scored between 65 and 85 per cent, with proper infrastructure, teacher attendance, and functional CCTVs.

Chattopadhyay informed that over 62,000 BEd degrees are awarded annually in the state. He also alleged that many students from Goa, northeast India and neighbouring states enrol in these BEd colleges which are primarily Bengali-medium, questioning how a non-Bengali speaker could partake in education there.

The inspection drive was necessitated after the Chief Secretary of a neighbouring state alleged in a letter that students from other states were purchasing degrees from such institutions without attending any classes.

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“A neighbouring state CS wrote to our CS that in our state, various professional colleges like BEd, law, polytechnic, and ITI are selling degrees. We then looked into the matter because the allegation was that their state’s education system was getting affected as the students are no longer studying there but are coming to West Bengal and buying degrees,” the minister said.

White paper soon on education scams: Minister

The higher education department has given 21 days to the nearly 450 BEd colleges which have been issued show-cause notices.

“Within 21 days they are to reply as to what corrective measures they have taken… If we are not satisfied, we will de-affiliate them,” the minister warned.

Meanwhile, he said the government will also publish a white paper on alleged education scams under the previous TMC-led government in the state.

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“Very soon the Higher education department will bring out all the corruption which has happened in the last 15 years… We will bring out a white paper on corruption, and we will send the findings to the commission formed under Justice Biswajit Basu.”

He further alleged that some people were doing business in the name of higher education.

“After the BJP came to power, our CM has said that education is important… The CM himself held a meeting with us to improve the education system,” he added.