Nothing for common man in Union Budget: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday described the Union Budget for 2022-23 as “Pegasus Spin Budget” and claimed that there was nothing in it for the common man who has been hit by unemployment and inflation.

Using her Twitter handle, Banerjee wrote, “BUDGET HAS ZERO FOR COMMON PEOPLE, WHO ARE GETTING CRUSHED BY UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION. GOVERNMENT IS LOST IN BIG WORDS SIGNIFYING NOTHING – A PEGASUS SPIN BUDGET.”

Echoing the chief minister’s words, principal chief advisor to Mamata Banerjee, Dr Amit Mitra, said that no sector of the society will benefit from the Budget. Mitra, who is the former state finance minister, said: “It is either bluff or there was a lack of understanding of the economic situation. The government is only tinkering with the old policies. There is also no change in the tax slabs for the salaried middle class. There is nothing in this Budget that will address high unemployment, inflation and issues faced by farmers and small and medium enterprises. No sector of the society will benefit from it. People in the informal sector will not survive. This Budget is probably serving the misplaced dream of one or two people.” Mitra previously served as the secretary general of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).