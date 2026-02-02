Not surprised by CM’s remarks… What’s her plan for state, asks BJP

BJP MLA and economist Ashok Lahiri on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for criticising the Union Budget, saying she does not have any alternative plan for the development of the state.

“There is something called constructive criticism, but she (the CM) never says what to change… The purpose of the Union Budget is not to list what will be done for any particular state, but for the overall development of the country. She keeps on saying there is nothing in the Budget. Then the question is what would she have done to change,” the MLA from Balurghat said.