Not surprised by CM’s remarks… What’s her plan for state, asks BJP

By: Express News Service
2 min readKolkataFeb 2, 2026 06:45 AM IST
BJP MLA Ashok Lahiri (Photo: X/@ashoklahiribjp)
BJP MLA and economist Ashok Lahiri on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for criticising the Union Budget, saying she does not have any alternative plan for the development of the state.

“There is something called constructive criticism, but she (the CM) never says what to change… The purpose of the Union Budget is not to list what will be done for any particular state, but for the overall development of the country. She keeps on saying there is nothing in the Budget. Then the question is what would she have done to change,” the MLA from Balurghat said.

On the Budget’s proposal to develop health facilities in Kolkata, the BJP leader said, “Balurghat is a border district and people cross the border from Bangladesh and go to Vellore or Bangalore for treatment. I want to ask the TMC government what they have thought about boosting medical tourism in the state?”.

“Durgapur was an industrial corridor. It was a vibrant industrial sector. See, what have they done. They are making temples… If by God’s blessings, she (Mamata) comes to power again, then what will she do about the industries? Does she have a plan regarding the Dankuni-Surat freight corridor, which has been announced?” Lahiri asked, adding he was not surprised nor shocked by what Chief Minister Banerjee had said about the Union Budget.

“Have you ever seen her taking the blame for anything, and not blaming others,” Lahiri said, adding, “This is a swan-like quality that she gets into muddy water, but comes out spotless clean.”

