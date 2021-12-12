Not only Opp, TMC battles infighting too ahead of KMC polls

EVEN AS the TMC is expecting to dominate the forthcoming Kolkata civic polls, two of its leaders, Sachidananda Banerjee and Tanima Chatterjee, have left the party red-faced by choosing to contest as Independents.

In some other wards too, the TMC’s main challenge is infighting, which may cause the party to lose these wards.

The TMC has expelled Sachidananda and Tanima, but their dissenting voice has been a cause of concern for it.

Sachchidananda hails from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s constituency, Bhabanipur. He was her election agent in the 2009 Lok Sabha election and the 2011 Assembly bypoll.

Sachchidananda is fighting as an Independent from ward no. 72. He has also been the chairman of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls. But he lost to the BJP’s Asim Basu from ward no. 74 in 2015. Basu later joined the TMC and Sachchidananda was denied a ticket this time from ward no. 74, leading to his exit.

He said, “I have not even renewed my primary membership of the TMC since 2016. The new generation of the party did not even bother [about this] and they often used to humiliate me and other veteran leaders who built the TMC along with Mamata Banerjee.”

On the other hand, Tanima Chatterjee, sister of late Subrata Mukherjee, was chosen as the TMC candidate from ward number 68 but a day later, she was replaced by councillor Sudarshana Mukherjee. Despite a request from the party, Tanima did not withdraw her nomination. The party expelled her. According to Chatterjee, “I was given the party symbol in the morning and was removed by the evening the same day. This is utmost humiliation.”

In 2010, Tanima became a councillor after winning from ward no. 87, which was left by Subrata Mukherjee. However, he lost to the BJP candidate in 2015. But after the death of Subrata Mukherjee in November, there was speculation that his sister might be nominated this time. However, Tanima submitted her nomination as an Independent candidate at the last minute.

Another prominent TMC leader of Kolkata, Ratan Malakar, had also decided to fight as an Independent after he was denied a ticket from the Mamata Banerjee’s home ward, 73. Instead of him, Kajari Banerjee was chosen as the TMC pick. Kajari is the wife of Mamata’s brother, Kartick Banerjee. In a last-minute decision, Malakar pulled out of the race after a discussion with TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Other than this, TMC is wary of defeat due to infighting in at least 20 wards. A senior leader of TMC said, “After the Assembly election, our party announced that, there will be one person, one post. But, in the KMC election, many MLAs and even one MP got tickets…”