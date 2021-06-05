Not keen on Congress fielding candidate against Mamata: Adhir to Sonia

Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday wrote to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, saying he is not keen on fielding a candidate from his party against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, which will see a bypoll. The move from Chowdhury has fuelled speculation about a future tie-up between the Congress and Trinamool in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“I feel that that we should not field any candidate against Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur seat. I have written a letter regarding this to Soniaji. Our fight against the TMC will continue but on this issue I think we should not field any candidate against her…” Chowdhury said.

On May 21, TMC MLA and state minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay resigned as an MLA, leaving the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to get elected as an MLA.

It was learnt that All India Congress Committee is yet to approve the proposal sent by Chowdhury.