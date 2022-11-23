Not invited to Assembly event: Suvendu; TMC pans claim

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday claimed that the state government breached the convention by not inviting him to an Assembly function in the capacity of the Leader of Opposition, even as the ruling Trinamool Congress dismissed the claim.

A ceremony to inaugurate a museum is slated to be held in the Assembly complex next Friday. The museum will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

However, Kolkata Mayor state Cabinet minister Firhad Hakim rejected the claim, saying that the Leader of Opposition had been invited to the event.

The BJP said the names of the Chief Minister, Assembly Speaker, Deputy Speaker, legislative affairs minister and the Leader of Opposition should be included in the invitation letter of any Assembly function. In this case, the invitation letter contains only the names of the CM and the Speaker, the party said.

Speaking to the media, Suvendu said, “This is the first time after the formation of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly that an event is being held where the name of the Leader of Opposition is not on the invitation letter.”

The BJP legislators said that they will not attend the event as Suvendu’s name was not in the invitation letter.

Even as Firhad Hakim claimed that the Leader of Opposition was invited to the event, he did not specify whether his name was mentioned in the invitation letter.