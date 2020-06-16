Not enough private buses on roads, no end to woes of daily commuters

According to government sources, a total of 1,300 government buses are plying in and around Kolkata, while 2,200 private buses and 350 minibuses have rolled out on the roads. (Express File) According to government sources, a total of 1,300 government buses are plying in and around Kolkata, while 2,200 private buses and 350 minibuses have rolled out on the roads. (Express File)

Despite the state government running 400 additional buses from Monday, commuters’ woes continued in the city and suburbs. As most of the private buses were still off the roads, demanding a fare hike, people had a harrowing time reaching their destinations.

Most of the government buses ran full from the starting point of the journey, allowing passengers only as per its seating capacity. As a result, people waiting at several crossings on the route could not board the buses. Some buses ran with their doors shut as no vacant seats were available.

“I have been waiting here for the last one hour. Not a single bus is stopping as all are full with passengers. Unless private buses are available, the situation will not change,” said a private sector employee at Rashbehari Crossing.

According to government sources, a total of 1,300 government buses are plying in and around Kolkata, while 2,200 private buses and 350 minibuses have rolled out on the roads.

Once again demanding a fare hike, representatives of private bus operators have submitted a letter to the director of State Transport Department.

“Till now, the state government has not come up with a revised fare structure. We had first submitted a letter in this regard on June 9. If the state government does not act within two days, then it will be very difficult for us to run buses with old fares,” said Pradip Narayan Bose, joint secretary of West Bengal Bus and Minibus Owners’ Association.

Meanwhile, Eastern Railway authorities began a survey to find out how to maintain social distancing in trains and stations. According to Divisional Railway Manager (Howrah) section, Ishaq Khan, preparations are in progress to run trains, once the request comes from the state government.

“So far, we have received no intimation from the state government to run trains, but we are getting ready to be back on the tracks,” said Khan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.