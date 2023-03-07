Not allowed to discuss no-confidence motion, BJP MLAs walk out of House

On the first day of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly’s Budget session, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Monday walked out of the House after not being allowed to discuss a no-confidence motion the Opposition had moved against Speaker Biman Banerjee.

As the session started, Speaker Biman Banerjee announced: “I have received a no-confidence motion from the BJP and a counter version from the TMC. Both statements are being investigated. I will check and give a ruling. The no-confidence vote is held up today in the current situation.” His statement led to vehement protests from Opposition leaders.

BJP legislators came out of the Assembly and protested by tearing up papers and raising slogans against the state government. Calling the Assembly a “TMC party office”, Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari said, “…I had moved a no-confidence against the Speaker in February in accordance with the law. Then, the issue was discussed in a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee meeting. A date was fixed to have the no-confidence vote today. We were given copies of the bulletin which mentioned that the resolution will be discussed in the House. But, in the end, no opinion of the Opposition was taken on the no-confidence motion,” he said while taking reporters outside the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the protest against the no-confidence motion moved against the Speaker was “unfortunate”. “I was surprised to see them distrust the Speaker. There was no respect for the Speaker…May those who disrespected the Speaker come to their senses,” she added.