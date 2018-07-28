Not a single case of farmer suicide in the state: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said there has been no case of farmer suicide in the state. Her remarks come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s farmers’ rally in Midnapore town.

Speaking on the floor of the Assembly, she said, “Throughout the country, over 12,000 farmers have committed suicide. But in Bengal there had not been a single case of farmer suicide.”

Political experts said Mamata chose the House to refute allegations made by Modi that farmers in Bengal are at mercy of Trinamool Congress-controlled syndicates to market their products. He had said such syndicates determine who farmers sell their products to and for how much.

“It is the West Bengal government which has done maximum welfare work for farmers. We have waived the farmers’ tax following loss of crops due to floods. We have provided farmers with a number of subsidies. The Union government is giving wrong information on such issues,” the chief minister said.

BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu hit back at the CM’s statements, saying, “There were reports in February this year that 32 farmers have committed suicide in the state. The situation had turned so bad that the chief minister had to issue a directive that no co-operative bank can forcibly take money from farmers. The Prime Minister had also spoken about syndicates and students committing suicide due to corruption in the college admission process. Why did the chief minister not respond to that?”

Similarly, CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “By claiming no farmer suicides occurred in the state, she is trying to make cover up truth with falsehood.”

Meanwhile the TMC is planning to hold a rally at Midnapore College ground on August 9 — the same venue used for the prime minister’s July 16 rally.

“What she said on the floor of the Assembly indicates what she will be saying at the rally in August,” said state Agriculture Minister Asish Banerjee.

