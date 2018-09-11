North Dinajpur: CPI(M) targets two TMC MPs on Facebook

The North Dinajpur CPI (M) district committee has published Facebook posts criticising the performance of two Trinamool Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha in the last four years. On the Facebook page ‘CPIM Uttar Dinajpur DC’, the party has put out posts targeting actor-turned-MPs Dev and Sandhya Roy.

A post published on September 2 read that TMC MP from Ghatal in West Midnapore district and Bengali actor Dev had 10 per cent attendance in Lok Sabha, participated in two debates and asked only three questions in the last four years. In the same post, the party asked people whether they had elected them to produce this kind of performance.

In another post put up on the same day, the party criticised the performance of TMC MP from Midnapore and veteran actor Sandhya Roy. Despite having 61 per cent attendance in the lower house, Roy never asked a question on the floor of the house and took part in only one debate in last four years, the post read.

“These are not seasoned politicians. They have joined politics by virtue of being celebrities… We have left it open for the people to decide whether they want to elect a true politician or these celebrities,” CPM North Dinajpur district secretary Apurba Pal said.

Both Dev and Roy were not available for comments despite repeated attempts. A senior TMC leader, however, said, “They are making attempts to malign the image of our MPs … The negative campaign will only increase their popularity”.

