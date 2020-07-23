Bengal: North Dinajpur boy died of poisoning, no external injuries, says post-mortem report

The boy’s body was found on Monday from the same spot where the girl’s body was recovered two days earlier. The boy’s body was found on Monday from the same spot where the girl’s body was recovered two days earlier.

A day after the father and two brothers of a deceased girl were arrested in connection with the death of a boy in North Dinajpur district, a post-mortem report on Wednesday said the boy died of poisoning and the body bore no external injury marks.

The death of the girl had sparked protests on Sunday. Her family had accused the boy of raping and murdering her. A post-mortem report ruled out that she was raped. The boy’s body was found on Monday from the same spot where the girl’s body was recovered two days earlier.

Based on a complaint by the boy’s family, police on Tuesday arrested the father and two brothers of the girl and booked them under murder charges. They were remanded in police custody for 10 days.

The boy and the girl were from different religious communities, and lived in the same village. Police are investigating if the two were having an affair, and if their parents were opposed to it.

Meanwhile, state BJP vice-president Raju Banerjee and other party leaders were Wednesday arrested for violating social distancing norms during a demonstration in the district. They were later released on bail.

The BJP had planned to organise a three-day sit-in in Raiganj demanding justice for the girl. However, police did not allow the BJP to hold the sit-in and dismantled the makeshift dais.

Unperturbed, Banerjee began addressing party workers from the same place. According to police, Banerjee and his party workers did not maintain social distancing norms while holding the demonstration.

“Police are acting in a partisan manner. They are not taking action against TMC leaders who are holding meetings and rallies. They are only taking action against us. Today, I was arrested for violating social distancing norms. Only against the BJP, all rules and norms are applicable,” Banerjee told The Indian Express.

