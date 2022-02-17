‘North Bengal to see development like never before’

She added that the state government was “working tirelessly for the welfare of Rajbanshi, Gorkha, Lepcha, Bhutia and other communities in the six districts of north Bengal.”

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said north Bengal would witness “development like never before” in the days to come and listed out the plans her government has made for the region.

Speaking at an event in Cooch Behar, organised on the occasion of local hero Chila Roy’s 512th birth anniversary, Banerjee said, “Let the whole country know the story of Chila Roy’s achievements and heroism.”

Elaborating on her government’s plans to highlight the achievements of Chila Roy and Thakur Panchanan Burma, including uplift of the Rajbangshi community and language, Banerjee announced that a 15-ft-tall statue of Chila Roy would be erected between Baburhat and Jhenaidanga.

The road from New Baneshwar Railway Station to Siddheswari Village of Cooch Behar district would be named Mahabir Chila Roy Road. The Chief Minister also announced that a community hall named after Chila Roy would come up at a cost of Rs 75 lakh in Cooch Bihar Block.

She said, “I just want to say one thing to you: Believe in us, trust us. Don’t misunderstand. And see what spike in development takes place in north Bengal. With your trust and confidence, we will make North Bengal better and better.”

She added that the state government was “working tirelessly for the welfare of Rajbanshi, Gorkha, Lepcha, Bhutia and other communities in the six districts of north Bengal.”

“We will create job opportunities for youths in all six districts. The region [North Bengal] will witness development like never before,” she said.

Banerjee underlined that her government would spend Rs 300 crore to turn the district headquarters into a heritage town.

The chief minister also said many other facilities would be made available in the area, including a cultural academy and an academy for studying the history of Rajbanshi and Kamtapuri communities.

She said the state government would set up 200 government schools, where the teaching medium would be Rajbanshi language.

The CM urged the Centre to make Cooch Behar airport operational and improve regional connectivity.

She also said the state government is in the process of forming Narayani Battalion, in which priority would be given to the youths of Ananta-Bahini “if they want”.

Leader of Greater Cooch Behar Peoples Association, Ananta Maharaj, however, told mediapersons after her announcement that neither he or any one from his organisation made any request to the Chief Minister in this regard.

After the meeting on Wednesday, the Chief Minister left for Bagdogra.