‘North Bengal highly important’: Swapan Dasgupta in Siliguri for pre-budget outreach

Swapan Dasgupta took over as West Bengal's finance minister on Wednesday.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataJun 11, 2026 05:33 PM IST
West Bengal Budget 2026 consultations Swapan DasguptaFinance Minister Swapan Dasgupta said the trip was strictly administrative. (File Photo)
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Ahead of the new West Bengal government’s first budget, newly appointed Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta arrived in North Bengal on Thursday morning for crucial pre-budget consultations with local stakeholders.

“North Bengal has been deprived for a long time. But North Bengal is highly important to the BJP government. Ahead of the state budget, we are interacting with people in various places to look into what their expectations are,” Dasgupta told reporters at Bagdogra Airport, where he arrived accompanied by a delegation including the secretary and other top bureaucrats of the finance department.

“The purpose of the visit is to elicit views of all the important stakeholders in North Bengal on the forthcoming state budget—to see what exactly they have in mind, what are the demands, what are the problems, and to see how much we can try and meet some of their expectations. It’s purely for that purpose. It’s a very short visit, and it has a single purpose: a pre-budget consultation,” he said.

Acknowledging that the state faces several fiscal and developmental challenges, the finance minister stressed the importance of firsthand communication. “There are a lot of challenges, I can tell you. But it’s best when the various stakeholders tell us what exactly the problems are,” he said.

Dasgupta, who assumed office on Wednesday, clarified that the trip was strictly administrative and focused on the budget. “This is my very first visit to North Bengal, and I have come to Siliguri. Let me speak with the people and see…,” he said. “No other political matters right now.”

Political and administrative circles view this outreach and the presence of top finance officials in Siliguri as a highly significant move by the new government to address regional imbalances.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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