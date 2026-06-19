Rain wreaks havoc in north Bengal, CM says normalcy in 4-5 days

Heavy rainfall across the state on Thursday night, which continued till Friday afternoon, disrupted life in several parts of north Bengal and inundated many areas in Kolkata and adjoining southern districts, causing traffic pangs across the region.

Torrential rainfall in neighbouring Bhutan and Sikkim also caused rivers in north Bengal, including the Teesta and Balason, a major tributary of the Mahananda, to flow close to danger levels, officials said.

Multiple landslides were reported from areas across the Darjeeling hills, cutting off connectivity between the north Bengal town of Siliguri and various parts of the hills through the NH 110 arterial road.

Addressing a press conference on the rain situation in the state, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the state government was working to restore normalcy which could take up to 4-5 days in some areas of north Bengal.

CM orders probe into Balason bridge collapse

Speaking at Nabanna on Friday evening, the CM ordered a probe into the collapse of the temporary Dudhia Bridge over Balason River in Darjeeling after the waterbody swelled due to incessant rains Friday. This disrupted vehicular movement between Siliguri and the Mirik subdivision, officials told PTI, adding that the hume pipe structure was constructed as an alternative arrangement following the collapse of the Dudhia iron bridge in October 2025.

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The collapse of the temporary bridge has triggered a political controversy over the quality of the material used in its construction just eight months ago. The Chief Minister indicated that it will be investigated whether there was any alleged irregularity, negligence or ‘cut money’ or financial corruption behind this incident.

The Chief Minister has said that, alongside the investigation, restoring normal movement for the people was now the government’s main priority. Therefore, instructions have been issued to repair the damaged sections as quickly as possible and to introduce alternative travel arrangements.

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Due to the incessant rain, a child reportedly died at a tea garden in Hasimara, Alipurduar. The CM also expressed deep sorrow over the incident, stating that financial assistance has been handed over to the child’s family.

‘North Bengal Administration working round-the-clock’

Speaking at the presser, the CM said, “Heavy rainfall has been continuing in north Bengal, particularly in Kurseong and the hilly region, since last night. As you know, Siliguri and Darjeeling have recorded around 240.6 mm of rainfall, causing significant damage. Several bridges have been washed away, although the river situation remains under control. PWD is working but to bring normalcy, it will take 4-5 days.”

The chief minister said there were some minimal landslides in some areas in north Bengal, such as the Mirik block on the Lebong Cart Road, but the debris was cleared and the roads reopened by late Friday afternoon.

He said the administration had been active since dawn to take advance measures to deal with the issue, adding that the government was monitoring the situation in the Hills with utmost seriousness. He said the Darjeeling MP, District Magistrate, Irrigation Department and Disaster Management Department were working closely to restore normalcy, adding that so far there were no reports of tourists being stranded in the area.

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Traffic pangs

The CM said that vehicular movement has been diverted through alternative routes via Pankhabari and Kurseong due to closure of some roads.

Roads in central and north Kolkata, as well as in the Sector V area of Salt Lake, were submerged after the morning downpour, leading to slow-moving traffic and congestion during office hours.

Busy thoroughfares like College Street, Amherst Street in the north and Camac Street in the central parts of the city remained waterlogged till long after the morning deluge had let up.

Officials of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said reports of waterlogging had been received from a number of areas, but described the situation as not severe.

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“Pumping stations and other drainage measures have already been pressed into action, and civic personnel are on alert. Water is expected to recede once the rain stops,” a KMC official told PTI.

KMC on high alert ahead of PM’s visit

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to visit Kolkata for the International Yoga Day event at the city’s iconic Red Road on Sunday, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is closely monitoring the rain situation out of a control room and remains on high alert, officials told PTI.

In some low-lying areas, water entered houses and educational institutions, inconveniencing residents, office-goers and students.

A teacher at a school in Bally in neighbouring Howrah district said yoga practice sessions ahead of International Day of Yoga celebrations were affected as classrooms were inundated.

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“Classes had to be called off as water entered several classrooms, making it impossible for students to attend lessons,” the teacher told PTI.

IMD red alert over next few days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy showers likely in parts of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts over the next few days.

An orange alert was issued for Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

An orange alert was also issued by the Met office for south Bengal districts of Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Purba Barhaman, Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts for the next 48 hours.

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According to the IMD, Alipore recorded 43.6 mm of rainfall, Dum Dum 58 mm and Salt Lake 80 mm between 8.30 am and 11.30 am on Friday.

IndiGo flight struck by lightning

An IndiGo aircraft bound for Agartala was struck by lightning while on stand at the Kolkata airport on Friday during a thunderstorm, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said.

The incident occurred amid prevailing thunderstorm and rain conditions, for which the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) had issued weather alerts.

No passengers were injured in the incident, he added.

The aircraft, IndiGo flight 6E6068 (VT-IPW), was on stand at aerobridge 56L when the lightning strike took place.

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As a precautionary measure, the airline deboarded the passengers, who later departed on another aircraft (VT-ICD), the official said.

According to IndiGo, two ground personnel were slightly “affected” and were taken to a hospital for treatment. However, they were later declared “normal”, the official added.

Kolkata and adjoining districts have been experiencing thunderstorms and rain since Friday morning, leading to waterlogging in several areas and traffic disruptions.

With PTI inputs