North 24 Parganas: Trinamool takes charge of Garulia civic body

The Trinamool Congress Friday officially regained Garulia municipality in North 24 Parganas district from the BJP after senior party leader Sanjay Singh took over as the chairman of the civic body.

He was elected the municipality chairman unopposed during a meeting, when 13 councillors of the 21-member civic body extended their support to him.

The TMC had regained its control over the Garulia municipality on September 30, after the resignation of its then chairman Sunil Singh, ahead of a floor test. Sunil, brother-in-law of BJP MP Arjun Singh, had switched over to BJP after the Lok Sabha polls.

After taking the charge, Sanjay Singh said, “The people of Garulia municipality are relieved as Sunil Singh, a traitor, resigned from the post of chairman. It is a good day for them.”

State minister and TMC’s North 24 Parganas district president Jyotipriyo Mullick said the BJP has been threatening their party councillors to retain control over the civic body. “But, the BJP has failed to retain control as people of Garulia have rejected the saffron camp. Our next target is to regain Bhatpara municipality from the BJP.”

Since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had taken effective control of seven municipal bodies, including Garulia, with a majority of their councillors joining it.

However, in the last two months, except Bhatpara municipality, which is Barrackpore MP Singh’s stronghold, the other six civic bodies have returned to the TMC — latest being Naihati on October 16.

Soon after, TMC’s North 24 Parganas district president Mullick had claimed that they have the support of 21 councillors and will soon bring in a no-confidence motion against Bhatpara Municipality board Chairman Sourav Singh, who is also a nephew of BJP MP Singh.

Reacting to the Garulia development, Barrackpore MP Singh said the people will give a befitting reply to the TMC in 2020 when the municipal body polls will be held. “After three months, the TMC will get a befitting reply from the people. Just wait and watch,” he said.