North 24 Parganas to see highest CAPF deployment before Bengal voter list release: Here’s the complete list

It is the North 24 Parganas district, bordering Bangladesh, that will see the highest number deployment of central forces ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, with 30 companies stationed there, followed by Murshidabad with 16.

Even before the Assembly polls are formally announced, 480 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed in West Bengal: 240 by February 28—the day the first voters’ list is likely to be published after the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls—and the remaining by March 10. The move to bring in central forces early is aimed at maintaining law and order once the electoral list is published.

There are 35 police districts (PDs) and commissionerates in West Bengal. Thirty companies of central forces will be deployed in the North 24 Parganas district, with nine companies in Barrackpur police district, seven in Basirhat PD, six in Barasat PD, and four each in Bongaon PD and the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

Murshidabad, which also borders Bangladesh, ranks second on the list, with 16 companies of central forces to be deployed—eight each in its two police districts, Murshidabad and Jangipur. The district has the highest proportion of minority population in West Bengal at 66.27 per cent (2011 Census).

South 24 Parganas, another district bordering Bangladesh, will see the deployment of 15 companies of CAPF—six in Diamond Harbour police district, five in Baruipur PD, and four in Sunderban PD. Howrah district will also see the deployment of 15 companies, with seven assigned to the Howrah Police Commissionerate and eight to Howrah Rural PD.

The next highest deployment, with 14 companies, will be in Purba Medinipur, home of the Leader of the Opposition and Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari, and Hooghly (eight in Chandannagar PD and six in Hooghly Rural PD).

While 12 companies each will be deployed in Kolkata, Malda, and Nadia (six each in Ranaghat and Krishnanagar PDs), Uttar Dinajpur will see a deployment of 11 companies, six in Raigunj PD and five in Islampur.

Cooch Behar will have nine companies of CAPF, Purba Bardhaman eight, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Bankura and Jalpaiguri seven each, Darjeeling six, Alipurduar and Purulia five each, Siliguri Police Commissionerate and Kalimpong three each.

Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs sent a letter to the state chief secretary, home secretary and director general of police, which stated, “In pursuance of the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s communication dated 20.02.2026, it has been decided to initially deploy 480 Coys of CAPFs, for area domination, confidence building measures, poll day related duties, guarding of EVM/Strong room centers and counting centre arrangements etc.“

According to ECI sources, among the 480 companies of CAPF, 230 are from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 120 from the Border Security Force (BSF), 37 from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 47 from the Indo‑Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and 46 from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).