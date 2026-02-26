North 24 Parganas to see highest CAPF deployment before Bengal voter list release: Here’s the complete list

Murshidabad, which also borders Bangladesh, will see the second-highest number of central forces, with 16 CAPF companies to be deployed.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya
3 min readKolkataUpdated: Feb 26, 2026 06:10 PM IST
west bengal sir, west bengal, capf, capf deployment,Even before the Assembly polls are formally announced, 480 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed in West Bengal. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

It is the North 24 Parganas district, bordering Bangladesh, that will see the highest number deployment of central forces ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, with 30 companies stationed there, followed by Murshidabad with 16.

Even before the Assembly polls are formally announced, 480 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed in West Bengal: 240 by February 28—the day the first voters’ list is likely to be published after the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls—and the remaining by March 10. The move to bring in central forces early is aimed at maintaining law and order once the electoral list is published.

There are 35 police districts (PDs) and commissionerates in West Bengal. Thirty companies of central forces will be deployed in the North 24 Parganas district, with nine companies in Barrackpur police district, seven in Basirhat PD, six in Barasat PD, and four each in Bongaon PD and the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

Murshidabad, which also borders Bangladesh, ranks second on the list, with 16 companies of central forces to be deployed—eight each in its two police districts, Murshidabad and Jangipur. The district has the highest proportion of minority population in West Bengal at 66.27 per cent (2011 Census).

South 24 Parganas, another district bordering Bangladesh, will see the deployment of 15 companies of CAPF—six in Diamond Harbour police district, five in Baruipur PD, and four in Sunderban PD. Howrah district will also see the deployment of 15 companies, with seven assigned to the Howrah Police Commissionerate and eight to Howrah Rural PD.

Must Read | ‘Chupa rustams are at work’: Mamata fears 1.2 cr voters’ names will be deleted in SIR

The next highest deployment, with 14 companies, will be in Purba Medinipur, home of the Leader of the Opposition and Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari, and Hooghly (eight in Chandannagar PD and six in Hooghly Rural PD).

While 12 companies each will be deployed in Kolkata, Malda, and Nadia (six each in Ranaghat and Krishnanagar PDs), Uttar Dinajpur will see a deployment of 11 companies, six in Raigunj PD and five in Islampur.

Story continues below this ad

Cooch Behar will have nine companies of CAPF, Purba Bardhaman eight, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Bankura and Jalpaiguri seven each, Darjeeling six, Alipurduar and Purulia five each, Siliguri Police Commissionerate and Kalimpong three each.

Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs sent a letter to the state chief secretary, home secretary and director general of police, which stated, “In pursuance of the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s communication dated 20.02.2026, it has been decided to initially deploy 480 Coys of CAPFs, for area domination, confidence building measures, poll day related duties, guarding of EVM/Strong room centers and counting centre arrangements etc.“

According to ECI sources, among the 480 companies of CAPF, 230 are from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 120 from the Border Security Force (BSF), 37 from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 47 from the Indo‑Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and 46 from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
facebook
instagram

Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Feb 26: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments