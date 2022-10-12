scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

None of those who cleared TET will be left out: WBBPE president

The announcement from the new WBBPE president came hours after WBBPE former head Manik Bhattacharya was arrested by Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in the teachers' recruitment "scam".

More than 200 TET candidates, having cleared the exam in 2014 and 2016, have been staging a sit-in in Esplanade area for over 575 days, demanding jobs. (Representational/File)

West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) president Goutam Paul on Tuesday said that those who have cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and featured on the merit list would not be left out from getting jobs.

Asserting that TET will be held every year, Paul said the recruitment for the post of primary teachers would be conducted twice a year in a fair and transparent manner.

Given the relentless agitation by the successful candidates, the WBBPE president during a press conference said, “I have sympathy for them. I can give assurance that those who are featured on the merit list will not be left out. I will appeal to them to have faith in the primary board. But we have to follow the rules.”

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 04:31:44 am
