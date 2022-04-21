‘Non-partisan approach key to development’: Bengal governor Dhankhar

GOVERNOR JAGDEEP Dhankhar on Wednesday invited industrialists to set up business in West Bengal. He was speaking on the first day of the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2022 in Kolkata.

Referring to the state-Centre ties, he said: “It will be appropriate for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to proactively catalyse a development bonhomie with all concerned as it is imperative to distance development from a partisan stance.”

He also suggested a non-partisan approach and involvement of Opposition parties in development programmes. “A greater reflection of the political spectrum of the state in participation in such ventures would surely be motivational,” he said.

Emphasising coordination with the Centre, he said: “This can fructify by synergistic working between the Government at the Centre and the State, and all other entities. This would certainly result in an economic leap for the state.”

Highlighting the need for governance based on rule of law, he said: “I am sure the government is alive to the need for an investment friendly, wholesome ecosystem in governance as investors invariably look for political stability, democratic governance, transparent, accountable mechanism and systemic working, coupled with peaceful environment and rule of law.”

CM Mamata Banerjee took a dig at the BJP-ruled Centre while winding up her speech in the form of a request to the Governor. “Through the Governor I want to tell, if you don’t mind, Governor sir, on behalf of all industrialists as they cannot open their mouth. We want all help from the Central Government. In the Governors’ conference, please raise it. Please see industrialists are not disturbed through some Central agencies,” she said.