Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

No slot for Mithun-starrer ‘Projapati’ in govt-run Nandan film complex

The BJP has alleged that the film has “intentionally not been allowed to release” in Nandan as it features Mithun Chakraborty.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) after Bengali film ‘Projapati’ starring party leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty failed to find a slot in the state-run film complex ‘Nandan’ in Kolkata during the Christmas weekend. The film also stars TMC MP Dev Adhikari.

“Will miss u Nandan this time No Issue Will meet again… End of Story,” Adhikari had tweeted on Saturday. Adhikari’s Dev Entertainment Ventures and Bengal Talkies have co-produced the film.

Talking to mediapersons, Adhikari said the movie has been released on several single screens and multiplexes across West Bengal and he has already started getting a “good response”.  “It would have been great if we could have got a slot in Nandan. But nevertheless, hopefully my next project will get a berth at Nandan,” he added.

“This has been done intentionally. The film has been excluded from Nandan as Mithun Chakraborty is in the lead. Dev didn’t even want to contest elections this time but he was under immense pressure. I feel sorry for Dev, he must now realise that the party he represents in Lok Sabha does not believe in freedom of people to see the film they  want. It is the vindictive attitude of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government,” BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh told the media on Sunday.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said it was an “administrative decision by Nandan”. “We have high regards for Mithun da as an actor but as a BJP leader he has no credibility. As far as Dilip Ghosh is concerned, I must remind him how their people have been campaigning to boycott Shahrukh Khan. It is the BJP who targets actors and entertainers for cheap politics… It doesn’t suit BJP to talk about freedom in field of arts as they keep imposing their dogma on the film industry.”

The movies that are being screened in Nandan currently include ‘Haami 2’ and ‘Dostojee’.

Earlier in December, the BJP had criticised the TMC-led state government for not “extending an invite to actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty” for  the inaugural event of the Kolkata International Film Festival. The eight-day film festival was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and was attended film actors  Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee, and Mahesh Bhatt, among others.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-12-2022 at 03:05:56 am
