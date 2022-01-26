‘No place for seasoned leaders in Bengal BJP’

A DAY after being temporarily expelled from the party, BJP leader Jay Prakash Majumdar on Tuesday targeted the state party leadership, alleging that “newcomers are now given more importance in the organisation.”

On Monday, Jay Prakash and another BJP leader, Ritesh Tiwari, were temporarily expelled from the party for reportedly “speaking against it in public and breaching party discipline.”

Addressing a news conference in Kolkata, both Majumdar and Tiwari slammed the state BJP leadership for “not respecting the contribution of old-timers and running the organisation with inexperienced leaders.”

“Today, seasoned BJP leaders and old-timers have no place in the party. The organisation has been taken over by leaders who have two-three years of political experience. Leaders from others parties and agents of the TMC are now calling the shots in West Bengal BJP. We were expelled from the party because we tried to boost morale of the leaders and workers who were denied a place in the new state committee,” said Jay Prakash.

Targeting the party’s state president Sukanta Majumdar and state general secretary (organisation) Amitava Chakravorty, the former state BJP vice-president said, “Ahead of the Assembly polls last year, leaders from other states took over the control of the organisation and started making strategies. They ignored the contribution of leaders who helped the party win 18 seats (in Bengal) in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But after the party’s defeat in the Assembly polls last year, these outsider leaders were the first to book flights out of the state. They started running away from here and vanished from the scene. Today, the party is being run by a few leaders from outside the state. This will further bring doom to the party in Bengal.”

Interestingly, Majumdar praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for becoming a “national leader”. “When Mamata Banerjee was the Opposition leader in Bengal, she did not depend on courts to pursue her politics. She hit the streets and stood with the people to fight the system and deliver justice. Instead of following this type of political approach, the state BJP depended more on running to courts on every issue than organising street protests against the TMC government,” said Jay Prakash.

Issuing a notification on Monday evening, BJP announced that following the directions of its state president Sukanta Majumdar, the two leaders (Jay Prakash and Tiwari) have been temporarily expelled from the party till a probe into the allegations of breach of party discipline levelled against them is not completed.

The BJP had show-caused the two leaders on Sunday. However, sources in the party said that the showcause notices were issued because the two leaders had reportedly attended several meetings with dissidents, including one convened by prominent Matua leader and Union Minister Shantanu Thakur on January 15, over the past one month Reacting to Jay Prakash’s allegations, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said the party was not bound to inform both the leaders under which rule the action was taken against them.

“There is no such rule in the party constitution that tells us to inform them under which rule action was taken. Secondly, all the steps have been taken following the party rules and regulations. It seems that they are not seeking answers from us. They are seeking answers in the media. Let them get their answers in the media then,” he added.