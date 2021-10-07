‘No Opposition platform without Congress but it did fail to defeat BJP’: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is not thinking of forming an Opposition platform without the Congress but pointed out that the grand old party had failed to mount a challenge against the BJP in the last two Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee made the remarks in an article in TMC mouthpiece Jago Bangla’s Durga Puja edition (Saradiya Sankha) that she unveiled on Wednesday. Titled “Delhi r Daak [The call of Delhi]”, the TMC chairperson claimed in the article that her party had become the face of the struggle to oust the BJP from power at the Centre.

“All Opposition parties should unite. We have to unite in the interest of the country…Alternative platforms need to be strengthened. That platform will be based on policies, on the basis of programmes. We have not thought of the stage without the Congress…,” she wrote.

However, the chief minister added, “But the reality is that in the recent past the Congress has failed to confront the BJP in Delhi. The last two Lok Sabha elections are proofs of that.”

This is not the first time the TMC mouthpiece has taken a critical view of the Congress. Last week, it published an editorial criticising the Sonia Gandhi-led party for “needless criticism” after former Goa Chief Minister and Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro joined the TMC. Labelling itself the “main Congress” in Bengal, it claimed that the Congress heritage was now in the hands of the Mamata Banerjee-led party. It also derisively referred to the Congress as an irrelevant “pochadoba [putrid small pond]”.

Meanwhile, Banerjee unveiled the special Jago Bangla edition at Nazrul Mancha. A host of TMC leaders accompanied her, including former Union minister Babul Supriyo who recently quit the BJP, and Indranil Sen. Banerjee, along with Supriyo, Sen, and singer Nachiketa, sang the Agomoni song that is sung on the day of Mahalaya to “welcome” Durga.