‘No one came to Nandigram’: TMC outreach fails to cut ice with minister

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday made an effort to normalise ties with state transport minister Suvendu Adhikari. But the dissident leader hit out at the party, claiming that no one from the TMC visited Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district after Cyclone Amphan in May caused massive destruction.

The anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram in 2007 had propelled the party to power four years later.

Adhikari has been distancing himself from TMC for the past several months and organising programmes without the party banner.

On Friday, political strategist Prashant Kishor, who has been hired by the ruling party for next year’s Assembly elections, visited Suvendu’s home in Contai and reportedly met his father and MP Sisir Adhikari. Suvendu was not at home and reportedly spoke to Kishore over the phone. Sources in the TMC said Kishor offered Suvendu an important party post. A close associate of the minister said, “Dada did not commit anything to Kishor, and he is not in the mood to minimise his differences with the party.”

Later, at a Kali Puja inauguration event in Nandigram, Suvendu said, “No one came to Nandigram after the cyclone. I have come running again and again, I have stayed by your side.”

