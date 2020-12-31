No night curfew on New Year’s Eve: West Bengal govt

West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay on Wednesday said night curfew would not be imposed anywhere in the state on New Year’s Eve.

Speaking about the mutant strain of SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, that was recently discovered in the United Kingdom, Bandyopadhyay said, “Covid-II strain is a new challenge for us. The government of India gave direction to all state governments. Here, the celebrations are not so cheerful. So, we do not need to impose curfew but there will be strict vigil throughout the night.”

Earlier in the day, the state health department confirmed that one patient in the city was found to have the new strain.

The senior official advised people not to “mingle in the public without masks and avoid crowds as much as possible”.

The comments came a day after the Calcutta High Court set guidelines for preventing large congregations for New Year celebrations and directed the state government and the police to ensure they are followed.

The High Court directed the chief secretary and the home secretary to ensure there is no overcrowding on New Year’s Eve. The judges told the police to identify the areas where large crowds might gather, and distribute masks, sanitisers at check-posts.