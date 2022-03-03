No new Covid deaths in Bengal in first since March last year

West Bengal recorded zero Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, in the fist such instance since March 2021, a state health bulletin said on Wednesday. In the past one day, the state recorded 153 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 20,15,406.

A total of 166 people were discharged in the past 24 hours and till date 19,92,433 have been discharged in the state. Active cases are at 1,795 with discharge rate at 98.86 per cent.

In the past one day, 22,226 samples have been tested, positivity rate stands at 0.69 percent.

As many as 2,42,58,464 samples have been tested in Bengal till date. Only 0.28 percent beds are occupied as on Wednesday.