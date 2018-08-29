‘No need to panic’: CID says no ‘Momo Challenge’ case in West Bengal

The agency also cautioned people against panicking, saying most messages circulated under Momo challenge’s name are fake. The agency also cautioned people against panicking, saying most messages circulated under Momo challenge’s name are fake.

The CID on Tuesday said no case of suicide due to the ‘Momo Challenge’ has surfaced in the state and issued an advisory asking parents to keep police informed of such messages.

The agency also cautioned people against panicking, saying most messages circulated under the challenge’s name are fake.

“It’s easy to do that, we tested this. A person I know sent me a message under the name of Momo Challenge saying ‘Hi, I am Momo, I want to play a game with you. Will you play’. This kind of message is easy to send from a strange number and people must not panic,” said DIG (CID-operations) Nishat Parvez.

“In fact, the Kurseong suicide case too had no connection with the ‘Momo Challenge’ as per our findings,” he added.

Parvez was referring to when 18-year-old Manish Sarki of Kurseong had hanged himself on August 20 and 26-year-old Aditi Goyal from the same area had committed suicide the next day.

The CID also said it is probing to see if someone was deliberately spreading such messaging to create panic. It also assured people there was no need to panic.

“We have not received any report of anybody getting a message that has taken them to a page on the internet to play the game… We have alerted police across the state with an advisory. Parents need to be sensitised so if they find their children involved in any such act, they must immediately take help of police,” said Parvez.

