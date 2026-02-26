No more mid-tunnel stalling: Kolkata Metro gets a battery backup for emergency

Metro officials are in talks with police to resolve the issue. However, work cannot resume until administrative approval and traffic management clearances are secured.

Metro Railway, Kolkata, commissioned a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at central Metro station along the underground stretch on the Blue Line on Wednesday, to enhance energy efficiency and ensure passenger safety during power outages.

The 4 MW BESS, powered by 6.4 MWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries, provides stored power in case of a power outage or grid failure. It also comprises inverters and advanced chemistry cell (ACC) batteries.

According to officials, the system can haul rakes at 55 km/hr speed from mid-tunnel to the next station, and supply power to tunnel ventilation and environment control systems at underground stations.

“This new system has been designed in such a way that the electricity stored by it can be used to haul rakes at 55 km/hr speed from the mid-tunnel to the next station, if stranded in case of any grid failure besides providing power supply to tunnel ventilation and environment control system at the underground stations. This system also equipped with green batteries has a lifespan of around 14 years and is very compact in design. It is also going to reduce carbon footprint with better energy efficiency than conventional Generators. It will efficiently handle spikes in power demand and improve power factor which will reduce energy bills,” said Metro authorities.