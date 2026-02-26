No more mid-tunnel stalling: Kolkata Metro gets a battery backup for emergency

Metro Railway, Kolkata, commissioned a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at central Metro station along the underground stretch on the Blue Line on Wednesday, to enhance energy efficiency and ensure passenger safety during power outages.
The 4 MW BESS, powered by 6.4 MWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries, provides stored power in case of a power outage or grid failure. It also comprises inverters and advanced chemistry cell (ACC) batteries.
According to officials, the system can haul rakes at 55 km/hr speed from mid-tunnel to the next station, and supply power to tunnel ventilation and environment control systems at underground stations.
“This new system has been designed in such a way that the electricity stored by it can be used to haul rakes at 55 km/hr speed from the mid-tunnel to the next station, if stranded in case of any grid failure besides providing power supply to tunnel ventilation and environment control system at the underground stations. This system also equipped with green batteries has a lifespan of around 14 years and is very compact in design. It is also going to reduce carbon footprint with better energy efficiency than conventional Generators. It will efficiently handle spikes in power demand and improve power factor which will reduce energy bills,” said Metro authorities.
The innovative system, the first of its kind in Indian Railways and eastern India, was inaugurated in the presence of S S Mishra, general manager, and other senior officials.
Meanwhile, Metro Railway Kolkata has indicated that the construction work for the Chingrighata Metro project will not only remain stalled this month, but is also highly unlikely to commence in March.
Metro General Manager (GM) Shubhranshu Shekhar Mishra, during a press conference in Kolkata, said Chingrighata is one of the busiest areas in the city. The project requires partial traffic diversions and clearance from Kolkata Police, which is currently hesitant to grant permission due to high student and parent movement during exam season.
He cited that upcoming board and competitive examinations in March are making it challenging to implement traffic diversions and restrictions. The Metro administration is in constant contact with the police and relevant agencies, awaiting an appropriate window to begin construction.
Mishra further said that the project is expected to alleviate traffic pressure on the EM Bypass and Salt Lake areas, establishing better connectivity with East Kolkata.
The Orange Line Metro’s final phase, involving construction in front of the Airport, also faces uncertainty. A temporary road closure is required, but Bidhannagar City Police have raised initial objections.
Metro officials are in talks with police to resolve the issue. However, work cannot resume until administrative approval and traffic management clearances are secured.
