Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

No masks, Christmas revellers throng crowded hangouts, markets in Kolkata

Meanwhile, security was beefed up at churches, Metro stations, malls, Alipore Zoo, entertainment parks and other popular attractions in the city in the wake of the crowds.

kolkata Christmas, kolkata Christmas celebrations, kolkata covid news, kolkata covid cases, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsPeople at Kolkata's famous Park Street on Christmas, Sunday. Partha Paul
Amid growing concern over the surge in Covid-19 cases in a few countries and the Centre’s advisory about Covid-appropriate behavior, Kolkata residents flocked to popular hangouts in the city in large numbers to celebrate Christmas on Sunday with very few seen wearing masks.

While popular hangouts like Alipore Zoo, Maidan, Park Street, Victoria Memorial, Eco Park and Nicco Park were jam packed, the roads leading up to these attractions also saw heavy traffic. Decked with colourful lights and eclectic decorations, churches like St Paul’s Cathedral added to the Christmas cheer.

Meanwhile, security was beefed up at churches, Metro stations, malls, Alipore Zoo, entertainment parks and other popular attractions in the city in the wake of the crowds.

As part of their crowd management measures, Kolkata police tightened security around Park Street and other sensitive areas in the city with additional police postings. “We have divided the Park Street area into several zones with each zone coming under the surveillance of a deputy commissioner rank officer,” said a senior police official, adding that around 3,000 cops were deployed in and around Park Street.

Several traffic restrictions were also imposed for crowd management. Traffic movement on Queensway was made one way, while no vehicles were allowed on Cathedral Road. The stretch between Park Street and Jawaharlal Nehru Road Crossing and, Wood Street and Middleton Street also remained closed for vehicles on Sunday evening.

In Bidhannagar, the police made special arrangements to ensure citizens’s safety during the festival. Around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed in Bidhannagar area. A special Quick Response Team has also been deployed in the area. About nine Deputy Commissioners and 12 Assistant Commissioners were posted on duty. Besides, 11 watch towers have been set up on routes like the Park Street-Jawahar Lal Nehru Road stretch. For tackling emergencies, 14 quick response teams and 26 Trauma Care ambulances were deployed. Also, 25 divisional mobile vans, 25 heavy radio flying squad and 20 patrol teams on motorcycles will be doing rounds of the city.

