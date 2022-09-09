scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

No invite from Centre, Bengal excluded from Hasina visit: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Claiming she “shares a very good relationship with Hasina”, Banerjee said, “She (Hasina) used to send me Hilsa, mangoes and other things. I also send her gifts every year.”

Mamata Banerjee, Sheikh Hasina, New Delhi, India-Bangladesh relations, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsMamata Banerjee with other TMC leaders in Kolkata. Partha Paul

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has criticised the Centre for not inviting her to be a part of the ongoing visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to New Delhi.

“I never saw that. Bangladesh Prime Minister came to India, and Bengal was excluded from that,” said Banerjee addressing a special session of the TMC.

Claiming she “shares a very good relationship with Hasina”, Banerjee said, “She (Hasina) used to send me Hilsa, mangoes and other things. I also send her gifts every year.”

“Hasinaji wanted to meet me and had expressed her desire to Central Government officials. I am grateful to her,” said Banerjee.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...Premium
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...Premium
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...
More from Kolkata

“I do not want to talk about external affairs issues or bilateral ties. But I have seen and did not know why the Central Government is trying to stop me whenever I get an invitation from any foreign country. Why this anger against me? I got an invitation from Chicago but the Central Government refused to give permission for that tour. I want to know what the government is so worried about,” she said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 02:10:42 am
Next Story

SC collegium discusses judges’ appointment, meeting lasts 4 hours

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Neeraj Chopra wins title with throw of 88.44m
Diamond League 2022

Neeraj Chopra wins title with throw of 88.44m

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought
Asia Cup

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought

All about Netaji’s statue that was unveiled at the India Gate

All about Netaji’s statue that was unveiled at the India Gate

Premium
Nitish, Soren, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, together we will defeat BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Nitish, Soren, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, together we will defeat BJP: Mamata Banerjee

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Premium
Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’

Premium
Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement