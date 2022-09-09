No invite from Centre, Bengal excluded from Hasina visit: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has criticised the Centre for not inviting her to be a part of the ongoing visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to New Delhi.

“I never saw that. Bangladesh Prime Minister came to India, and Bengal was excluded from that,” said Banerjee addressing a special session of the TMC.

Claiming she “shares a very good relationship with Hasina”, Banerjee said, “She (Hasina) used to send me Hilsa, mangoes and other things. I also send her gifts every year.”

“Hasinaji wanted to meet me and had expressed her desire to Central Government officials. I am grateful to her,” said Banerjee.

“I do not want to talk about external affairs issues or bilateral ties. But I have seen and did not know why the Central Government is trying to stop me whenever I get an invitation from any foreign country. Why this anger against me? I got an invitation from Chicago but the Central Government refused to give permission for that tour. I want to know what the government is so worried about,” she said.