No intention to topple Mamata Banerjee government: Mukul Roy

The BJP has no intention to topple the government in Bengal, BJP leader Mukul Roy said at the party headquarters in Kolkata on Monday.

Advertising

“The BJP has no intention to topple the government, but the people’s mandate is against Mamata Banerjee and her government. While TMC got 2.47 crore votes, she must not forget that the BJP has won 2.3 crore, Congress received 32 lakh and CPM 47 lakh. Mathematically, the opposition has got more votes than the ruling party, which means the number of people voting against the TMC is higher than the number of people voting in favour of it. She (Mamata Banerjee) should have accepted the people’s mandate,” said Roy.

He claimed that two people died and three people were missing from Sandeshkhali, which recently saw massive violence and blamed the TMC for the unrest. Roy also took a dig at Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee for reacting aggressively against people for chanting Jai Shri Ram.

“She is instructing police to take action against BJP workers,” said Roy. Roy is also likely to write a letter to TMC general secretary Partha Chatterjee as a reply to their letter to the Home Minister.

“It is unfortunate that Partho Chatterjee’s letter to the Home Minister is in public domain. He has all the right to write to the Home Minister, but why is it there in the public domain? Now, I will also write a point-wise reply to him soon,” he said.