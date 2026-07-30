‘No home district posting, transfer after 3 years’: Bengal government rolls out new transfer policy for health department

According to a section of the administrative circles, ensuring the reshuffle of officials who have been serving in the same post for a long time will reduce administrative stagnation, accelerate the pace of work, and significantly minimize the scope for nepotism or irregularities.

In a recently-implemented transfer policy in the health department, the state government has mandated transfer of officers serving a post for three years and no posting in home districts.

According to sources, the Department of Health and Family Welfare issued a circular on Monday in compliance with the recent guidelines of the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department and directed all branches and directorates under the department to implement the policy immediately.

According to the notification, no executive, official, or employee will be given a posting in their home district. A slight relaxation to this rule may only be granted during the two years immediately preceding retirement, considering administrative convenience. Additionally, strict restrictions have been imposed to prevent the tendency of serving in the same post for a prolonged period.