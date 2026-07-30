‘No home district posting, transfer after 3 years’: Bengal government rolls out new transfer policy for health department
According to the new policy, the transfer of an officer or employee must be considered as soon as they complete three consecutive years in a specific post. Under no circumstances can any executive or employee remain in the same post for more than four years.
According to a section of the administrative circles, ensuring the reshuffle of officials who have been serving in the same post for a long time will reduce administrative stagnation, accelerate the pace of work, and significantly minimize the scope for nepotism or irregularities.
In a recently-implemented transfer policy in the health department, the state government has mandated transfer of officers serving a post for three years and no posting in home districts.
According to sources, the Department of Health and Family Welfare issued a circular on Monday in compliance with the recent guidelines of the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department and directed all branches and directorates under the department to implement the policy immediately.
According to the notification, no executive, official, or employee will be given a posting in their home district. A slight relaxation to this rule may only be granted during the two years immediately preceding retirement, considering administrative convenience. Additionally, strict restrictions have been imposed to prevent the tendency of serving in the same post for a prolonged period.
According to the new policy, the transfer of an officer or employee must be considered as soon as they complete three consecutive years in a specific post. Under no circumstances can any executive or employee remain in the same post for more than four years.
“No Officer/Official shall ordinarily be posted in his/her Home District, except during the last two years preceding the date of superannuation, subject to administrative convenience,” the notification read.
“An Officer/Official shall be ordinarily considered for transfer on completion of three years of continuous service in a post and, in any case, n o officer/official shall ordinarily be continued in the same post beyond four years. Officers holding revenue collection, tax collection or other sensitive field assignments, shall ordinarily be transferred on completion of two years of service in the post and shall not continue beyond three years in the same assignment,” it added.
According to health department sources, this step has been taken based on the guidelines issued by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department on July 13. According to sources the new transfer policy is being implemented in a bid to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the administration.
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Under the new rules, regulations have been made even stricter for revenue collection, tax collection, and other sensitive field postings. It has been recommended that the transfer process for employees holding such responsibilities be initiated as soon as they complete two years. Under no circumstances can they be kept in the same role for more than three years.
However, the guidelines also mention that the authorities concerned may relax this rule in the interest of the administration or under special humanitarian circumstances, if deemed necessary.
The health department’s circular states that this policy must be strictly implemented across all divisions under the health department, including the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Directorate of Medical Education (DME), AYUSH, Homeopathy, and Drug Control.
According to a section of the administrative circles, ensuring the reshuffle of officials who have been serving in the same post for a long time will reduce administrative stagnation, accelerate the pace of work, and significantly minimize the scope for nepotism or irregularities.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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