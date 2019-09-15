Toggle Menu
No heavy rain in Kolkata during Durga Puja: Met

“The city sky will most likely remain clear and people will experience pleasant weather. The temperature may remain just below normal during the (puja) time,” said a weather official.

Durga Puja will start from October 4. (Express Archive)

The regional Meteorological Centre has predicted that Kolkata and its neighbouring areas will not witness any heavy rainfall during Durga Puja next month. However, some places may get scattered rain.

As per officials, north and south Bengal districts are also expected to remain dry during the Durga Puja that starts from October 4.

However, it may continue to rain for the time being, mostly in south Bengal districts, the weather department has predicted.

“There will be moderate rainfall in the city and some other districts for a few more days, after which the situation is likely to improve,” said the forecast.

