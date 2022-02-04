Haven’t received funds from Centre, will not start new projects: CM Mamata at administrative review meet

Stating that the Covid-19 pandemic had hit the state’s revenues, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that West Bengal has not been receiving funds from the Centre and that the state government will not be starting new projects.

“The Centre owes us more than Rs 90,000crore. We have not received any funds from the Centre. No projects which are not approved in the budget will be taken up. Only the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary can issue new work orders,” she said at a meeting of state administrative officials and ministers at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon. The CM said that the state’s revenue collection has come down by a wide margin due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sources in the state administration said, “The government is facing fund shortages to run the state. That is why the Chief Minister has started thinking of different avenues to increase the treasury. Today, she ordered that, from February 7, all the truck terminals at the border will be operated by the transport department. Now, the truck terminals are controlled by private operators and they collect parking and other charges from the truck drivers. From February 7, those charges will be collected by the government and will help boost coffers.”

It is to be noted that a large portion of funds for the Swasthya Sathi and Lakshmi Bhandar schemes is going out of the state government’s treasury. Swasthya Sathi is a package-based health scheme that guarantees cashless secondary and tertiary care treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh at empanelled hospitals every year. Meanwhile, Lakshmi Bhandar is a direct benefit transfer of Rs 500 per month to women of the general category and Rs 1,000 per month to women from reserved categories.

The Chief Minister added that if any state-owned bank objected to giving education loans to students, then a co-operative bank should be engaged. “If the co-operative banks have the same objection, the government will call them and talk to them.”

She also announced the government’s plans to celebrate Durga Puja later during the year. In December 2021, Unesco’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage had put “Durga Puja in Kolkata” on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.