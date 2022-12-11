No food & water, 180 Rohingya refugees on boat in dire need of Indian help: NGO

A boat carrying nearly 180 Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh, on its way to Indonesia, is believed to be adrift at Andaman sea. According to an NGO, the boat was sailing aimlessly after its engine broke down and the passengers, including women and children, are short of food and water.

The Sunday Express, however, couldn’t verify this from its own sources.

“I was able to talk to them through a satellite phone on Thursday. I was told that six adults and two children have died due to shortage of water,” said Piyali Sur, founder of the Azadi Project, a Non-Governmental Organisationn that works with Rohingya refugees in India and Bangladesh.

“They told me that the boat left Cox Bazar Rohingya camp on November 25 for Indonesia. After a few days, the engine of the boat broke down. Then they drifted towards Andaman Sea and in Indian water. They said they got a signal from Andaman on satellite phone,” said Sur, who spoke with The Sunday Express over phone from Delhi.

They want immediate assistance from the Indian authorities for fixing their boat and supplying them with food and water, Sur said, adding that she was in touch with maritime rescue and coordination centre, Andaman, sharing the location of the satellite phone with them.

“They (Indian officials) told me they are keeping… and received many coordinates of the boat. They are awaiting further instructions,” said Sur.

When The Sunday Express contacted Andaman maritime rescue centre, the officials refused to comment.